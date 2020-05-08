Tour for All Stage 5 - Can anyone catch Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank or NTT Pro Cycling?

Stage five of the inaugural Zwift Tour for All, the widely-feared Queen Stage is here. The race starts at 3pm CEST (2pm BST) live on Eurosport.

Heading into the final stage, consistency has been the key for the men’s NTT Pro Cycling Team who lead Alpecin-Felix by some 55 points with Mitchelton-Scott 99 points adrift. The tight-knit Team TIBCO Silicon ValleyBank’s credentials were also strengthened after Leah Dixon picked up the stage victory yesterday. They lead Canyon SRAM and CCC Liv in the overall women’s series.

The Tour for All professional racing series will open a month-long charity fundraising initiative that will see Zwift donate a total of $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its COVID-19 crisis fund. An additional $125,000 can be unlocked once 250,000 people complete a stage of the Tour for All. The professional racing series is designed to showcase the mass-participation stages and encourage Zwifters to take part by riding some of the same courses that the pros have raced. For more information on Zwift’s Tour for All head to Ride - zwift.com/tfaride

WHAT THEY SAID

Men's stage 4 winner Grega Bole (Slovenia) of Bahrain-Mclaren:

"The climb was really challenging, so we had to work hard and push down to full gas. On the flat and on the downhill I was a little better on the bank so I could have a little more relaxed ride. It was a good race."Women's Stage 4 winner Leah Dixon (Britain) of Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank:

"To win a race like this is brilliant! At the end of the day, it’s the only race that’s happening at all right now, so to win it, it’s fantastic. I’ve been so close a couple of times this week so to finally to get there is great."



What's next?

Stage 5: The Queen Stage with a finish up Alpe du Zwift.

Course: Quatch Quest, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 1710m (5610ft). Total distance: 46.5km (28.9miles)

Startlists

PRO TEAMS LINE UP FOR ZWIFT TOUR FOR ALL



The 19 men’s and women’s teams competing in the inaugural Zwift Tour For All pro series have announced their startlists for stage four which begins at 14:00 BST today (Thursday 7 March)

Zwift Tour For All Stage 4 Team Line-Ups (subject to change):

MEN'S

Team Rider Alpecin-Fenix Oscar Riesebeek (Netherlands), Floris de Tier (Belgium), Louis Vervaeke (Belgium), Jimmy Janssens (Belgium), Philipp Walsleben (Germany) Team Bahrain McLaren Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria), Jan Tratnik (Slovenia), Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Colombia) CCC Pro Team Ilnur Zakarin (Russia), Jan Hirt (Czech Republic), Victor De La Parte (Spain), Will Barta (USA), Attila Valter (Hungary) Cofidis Solutions Credits Guillaume Martin (France), Victor Lafay (France), Jesper Hansen (Denmark), Mathias Le Turnier (France), Luis Angel Mate (Spain) EF Pro Cycling Hugh Carthy (Britain), Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal), Tanel Kangert (Estonia), Sergio Higuita Garcia (Colombia), Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) Groupama-FDJ Rudy Molard (France), Valentin Madouas (France), Killan Frankiny (Switzerland), Benjamin Thomas (France), Miles Scotson (Australia) Israel Start-Up Nation Dan Martin (Ireland), James Piccoli (Canada), Omer Lahav (Israel), Matteo Badilatti (Switzerland), Freddy Ovett (Australia) Mitchelton-Scott Adam Yates (Britain), Simon Yates (Britain), Jack Haig (Australia), Lucas Hamilton (Australia), Damien Howson (Australia) NTT Pro Cycling Stefan de Bod (South Africa), Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy), Louis Meintjes (South Africa), Ben O’Connor (South Africa), Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling Nathan Brown (USA), Kyle Murphy (USA), Stephen Bassett (USA), Emerson Oronte (USA)

WOMEN'S

Team Rider Boels-Dolmans Pro Cycling Anna Van der Breggen (Netherlands), Katie Hall (USA), Jip Van Den Bos (Netherlands), Lonneke Uneken (Netherlands), Chantal Blaak (Netherlands) Canyon-SRAM Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Ella Harris (New Zealand), Omer Shapira (Israel), Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) CCC Liv Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa), Pauliena Rooijakkers (Netherlands), Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Riejanne Markus (Netherlands), Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands) Drops Cycling Team Anna Christian (Britain), Finja Smekal (Germany), Majo Van’t Geloof (Netherlands), Joss Lowden (Britain) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Brodie Chapman (Australia), Shara Marche Gillow (Australia), Evita Muzic (France), Stine Borgli (Norway) Rally Cycling Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA), Sara Poidevin (Canada), Emma White (USA), Lily Williams (USA), Heidi Franz (USA) TWENTY20 Professional Cycling Lea Davison (USA), Jasmin Duehring (Canada), Jen Luebke (USA), Natalia Franco (Colombia), Simon Boilard (Canada) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank Leah Dixon (Britain), Shannon Malseed (Australia), Sarah Gigante (Australia), Lauren Stephens (USA), Emily Newsom (USA) Valcar-Travel & Service Barbara Malcotti (Italy), Silvia Magri (Italy), Marta Cavalli (Italy), Silvia Pollicini (Italy)

THE STANDINGS (after four stages)

Men’s

1 NTT Pro Cycling Team – 288

2 Alpecin-Fenix – 233

3 Mitchelton-Scott - 189

Women’s

1 Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank – 313

2 Canyon SRAM – 272

3 CCC-LIVE - 239

