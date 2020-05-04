Mathieu van der Poel will be on the start line as the Zwift 'Tour for All' gets underway on Eurosport and Global Cycling Network (GCN) on Monday May 4 starting at 14:00 BST.

Featuring teams from both the men’s and women’s World Tours, each stage will be screened live on all Eurosport platforms and streamed globally on the GCN app - with highlights across the GCN show and social media channels, as part of the first collaboration between the two brands that will serve the largest community of cycling fans and provide more ways than ever to watch premium cycling content.

Both men's and women's racing will be screened each day between 1400 and 1600 BST with some of the best cycling teams in the world including Mitchelton-Scott, EF-Education, NTT, Alpecin-Fenix, Bahrain-McLaren, Canyon//SRAM Racing, CCC-Liv and Boels Dolmans competing for race honours. Teams and the top 25 riders will gain points across the week alongside a daily individual race winner. There will also be intermediate points on each stage and double points for the Top 10 on the Queen Stage (Stage 5).

Stages will range in distance from approximately 45km to 75km and approximately 400m and 1700m in elevation with race times estimated to be between 1hr 15min and 2hr, depending on the distance and elevation of each stage. Results will be points based and determined by the team’s performance and results for each stage.

The Tour for All professional racing series will open a month-long charity fundraising initiative that will see Zwift donate a total of $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its COVID-19 crisis fund. An additional $125,000 can be unlocked once 250,000 people complete a stage of the Tour for All. The professional racing series is designed to showcase the mass-participation stages and encourage Zwifters to take part by riding some of the same courses that the pros have raced. For more information on Zwift’s Tour for All head to Ride - zwift.com/tfaride

Startlists

PRO TEAMS LINE UP FOR ZWIFT TOUR FOR ALL



The 19 men’s and women’s teams competing in the inaugural Zwift Tour For All pro series have announced their startlists for stage one which begins at 14:00 BST today (Monday 4 March), live on all Eurosport platforms and the GCN app.



For stage one, all teams will take on the 52.9km (33 miles) Innsbruckring route – a flat-ish stage suited to the sprinters.





Zwift Tour For All Stage 1 Team Line-Ups (subject to change):

Team Rider Alpecin-Fenix Alex Richardson (Britain), Antoine Benoist (France), Dries De Bondt (Belgium), Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands), Roys Jans (Belgium) Team Bahrain McLare Phil Bauhaus (Germany), Fred Wright (Britain), Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) CCC Pro Team : Josef Cerny (Czech Republic), Jonas Koch (Germany), Michael Paluta (Poland), Joey Rosskopf (USA),Szymon Sajnok (Poland) Cofidis Solutions Credits Kenneth Vanbilsen (Belgium), Dimitri Claeys (Belgium), Emmanuel Morin (France), Christophe Laporte (France), Damien Touze (France) EF Pro Cycling Mitchell Docker (Australian), Kristoffer Halvorsen (Norway), Moreno Hofland (Netherlands), Rigoberto Uran (Colombia), Julius Van Den Berg (Netherlands) Groupama-FDJ Bruno Armiral (France), Leo Vincent (France), Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg), Romain Seigle (France), Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland) Israel Start-Up Nation Freddy Ovett (Australia), Itamar Einhom (Israel), James Piccoli (Canada), Alexander Cataford (Canada), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Denmark) Mitchelton-Scott Sam Bewley (New Zealand), Luke Durbridge (Australia), Alex Edmonson (Australia), Damien Howson (Australia), Alex Konychev (Italy) NTT Pro Cycling Jay Thomson (South Africa), Rasmus Tiller (Norway), Max Walscheid (Germany), Ryan Gibbons (South Africa), Michael Carbei (Denmark) Rally Cycling Pier-Andre Cote (Canada), John Murphy (USA), Tyler Magner (USA)

WOMEN'S

Team Rider Boels-Dolmans Pro Cycling Anna Van der Breggen (Netherlands), Amy Pieters (Netherlands),Christine Majerus (Luxembourg),Jip Van den Bos (Netherlanda), Eva Buurman (Netherlands) Canyon-SRAM Alice Barnes (Britain), Tanja Erath (Germany), Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel), Ella Harris (New Zealand), Jessica Pratt (Australia) CCC Liv Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands), Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Marta Jaskulska (Poland), Martusia Lach (Poland), Valerie Demey (Belgium) Drops Cycling Team April Tacey (Britain), Marjolein van’t Geloof (Netherlands), Emily Meaking (Britain), Maria Martin (Ireland), Emilie Moberg (Norway) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Maelle Grossetete (France), Emilia Fahlin (Sweden), Cecile Ludwig (Denmark), Eugenie Duval (France), Jade Wiel (France) Rally Cycling Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA), Heidi Franz (USA), Leigh-Ann Ganzar (USA),Lily Williams (USA), Emma White (USA) TWENTY20 Professional Cycling Shayna Powless (USA), Georgia Simmerling (Canada), Simone Boilard (Canada), Jennifer Luebke (USA), Jasmin Duehring (Canada) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank Leah Dixon (Britain), Lauren Stephens (USA), Nina Kessler (Netherlands),Emily Newsom (USA), Erica Clevenger (USA) Valcar-Travel & Service Chiara Consonni (Italy), Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy), Silvia Pollicini (Italy), Vittoria Guazzini (Italy), Teniel Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago)

Tour for All Exhibition Series Diary

4th May - Stage 1

We kick off the Tour with a flat-ish stage for the sprinters. Both courses feature one short steep hill so expect some action with multiple ascents.

Course: Innsbruckring, Innsbruck. Elevation Gain: 72m (237ft). Total distance: 52.9km (33miles)

5th May - Stage 2

Our first hilly stage.

Course: Cobbled Climbs, Richmond. Elevation Gain: 126m (413ft). Total distance: 46.2km (28.5miles)

6th May - Stage 3

Our first mountain stage. We begin by taking Ocean Boulevard around to the reverse Hilly KOM, which is the first half of the Figure 8 route. Then it’s over to the Volcano and up to the top before descending down and heading to the Italian Villas then the Mayan Jungle for a reverse loop of the circuit. After climbing out of the jungle, we descend back to sea level, hit The Esses and spin a quick around the Volcano Circuit. Then it’s through downtown Watopia and out Ocean Boulevard once more to the forward Epic KOM. Our route finishes at the Epic KOM banner.

Course: Medio Fondo, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 981m (3220ft). Total distance: 72.9km (45.1miles)

7th May - Stage 4

We give everyone’s climbing legs a break with a mostly flat and fast stage. Enjoy it while it lasts because tomorrow is the Queen Stage!

Course: Sand and Sequoias, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 147m (482ft). Total distance: 42.6km (26.5miles)

8th May - Stage 5

The Queen Stage with a finish up Alpe du Zwift.

Course: Quatch Quest, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 1710m (5610ft). Total distance: 46.5km (28.9miles)

