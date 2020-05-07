Grega Bole of Slovenia and Team Bahrain-Mclaren / during the 1st Saudi Tour 2020, Stage 2 a 187km stage from Sadus Castle to Al Bujairi - Riyadh / #SaudiTour / on February 05, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Grega Bole timed his finish to perfection to win stage four of the Zwift Tour for All.

The Bahrain McLaren rider pipped Pier-Andre Cote by five hundredths of a second, with Mitchelton-Scott’s Nick Schultz close behind in third.

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck attacked with 1km of the stage remaining but couldn’t hold his lead and finished outside the top 10.

Speaking after the race, Bole said: "The climb was really hard, so we had to work hard and push down to full gas. On the flat and on the downhill I was a little better on the bank so I could have a little more relaxed ride. It was a good race.

"I waited until the finish (to use my second power-up) because I knew this is the most important to keep it until the end."

NTT Pro Cycling won the team classification on the day with 74 points and strengthened their position at the top of the overall points classification. The final stage on Friday is the climb to L'Alpe du Zwift.

Both men's and women's racing will be screened each day between 1400 and 1600 BST with some of the best cycling teams in the world including Mitchelton-Scott, EF-Education, NTT, Alpecin-Fenix, Bahrain-McLaren, Canyon//SRAM Racing, CCC-Liv and Boels Dolmans competing for race honours. Teams and the top 25 riders will gain points across the week alongside a daily individual race winner. There will also be intermediate points on each stage and double points for the Top 10 on the Queen Stage (Stage 5).

Stages will range in distance from approximately 45km to 75km and approximately 400m and 1700m in elevation with race times estimated to be between 1hr 15min and 2hr, depending on the distance and elevation of each stage. Results will be points based and determined by the team’s performance and results for each stage.

The Tour for All professional racing series will open a month-long charity fundraising initiative that will see Zwift donate a total of $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its COVID-19 crisis fund. An additional $125,000 can be unlocked once 250,000 people complete a stage of the Tour for All. The professional racing series is designed to showcase the mass-participation stages and encourage Zwifters to take part by riding some of the same courses that the pros have raced. For more information on Zwift’s Tour for All head to Ride - zwift.com/tfaride

Stage Schedule

8th May - Stage 5

The Queen Stage with a finish up Alpe du Zwift.

Course: Quatch Quest, Watopia. Elevation Gain: 1710m (5610ft). Total distance: 46.5km (28.9miles)

