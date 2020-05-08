Louis Meintjes was victorious up Alpe du Zwift as he claimed victory on the final day of the Zwift Tour for All.

With riders climbing 1710m on a tough stage, it was South African Meintjes who rode clear of Lucas Hamilton as the course flattened in the final 200m to secure the win.

Meintjes’ NTT team-mate Stefan de Bod finished third, helping to ensure NTT won the overall series after five stages with 397 points from Mitchelton-Scott and Alpecin–Fenix.

On the road, Meintjes hasn't been at the top of the podium in five years, but he has enjoyed challenging himself with Zwift.

"Zwift has been very good for us," he said. "I am really enjoying Zwift racing and we have been preparing like we would a normal race. It’s definitely making me feel like a professional cyclist."

NTT's preparation for stages included communication with team principal Douglas Ryder as they would on a real race day.

"It's just like a normal race radio, giving us the information, telling us what is happening," explained Meintjes. "It’s one less thing you have to watch on the screen. You can just get all the info from them."

The Tour for All professional racing series opens a month-long charity fundraising initiative that will see Zwift donate a total of $125,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its COVID-19 crisis fund. An additional $125,000 can be unlocked once 250,000 people complete a stage of the Tour for All. The professional racing series is designed to showcase the mass-participation stages and encourage Zwifters to take part by riding some of the same courses that the pros have raced. For more information on Zwift’s Tour for All head to Ride - zwift.com/tfaride

