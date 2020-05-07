Cycling
Tour For All

Dixon relishing 'epic end' to Zwift Tour for All up Alpe du Zwift

Leah Dixon

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Leah Dixon is looking forward to an “epic end” to the Zwift Tour for All with the Queen Stage up the Alpe du Zwift on Friday.

The Welsh rider secured victory on the penultimate stage after timing her finish to perfection around the final corner.

The riders now finish the race, which is part of a month-long charity fundraising initiative, with 1710m of climbing.

Watch the Zwift Tour for All live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

“To be honest, I think it’s the stage I’ve been having nightmares about,” said Dixon.

“The thought of finishing with the Alp de Zwift is an epic end to a great week, but at the same time I know it will be very painful.”

WATCH

Zwift Tour for All stage four highlights: Bole and Dixon claim late wins

00:02:52

Dixon has seen her first full season as a professional disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she is hoping the UCI’s announcement of a revised WorldTour calendar earlier this week is a sign that racing can resume in the next few months.

“I’m so excited. When the calendar came out I thought I can’t wait to get started again and be reunited with my team…I can’t wait to get going. Especially as there is going to be a women’s Paris-Roubaix – if I could ride that, it would be the dream.”

WATCH

All you need to know about Zwift's 'Tour for All'

00:01:43

Dixon’s win on stage four came after a third-place finish on Monday's opening stage and a fifth-place finish on Wednesday.

“It’s been a brilliant week,” said the Tibco-SVB rider. “I think that it just goes to show how well we’ve gelled together as a team in difficult circumstances. Everyone gets on great and I think that showed in our performances.

“We just all want each other to do well and have gelled as a team. We all just push each other and support each other. Even the girls that weren’t riding today are still there encouraging us – some of them have had to get up really early or really late to support.

“Everyone wants each other to do well and that helps bond the team.”

