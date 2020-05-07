Watch as Bole times sprint to perfection to win Stage 4

Porsche
Melbourne, Australia
The final moments of Stage 4 of the Zwift Tour for All provided great drama.
Watch highlights as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and James Piccoli thrive on Stage 3 of the Tour For All race.
See how Michael Gogl claimed Stage 2 of the Zwift Tour for All, holding off Greg van Avermaet and Mathieu van der Poel to win.
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of CCC Liv claimed Stage Two of the Zwift Tour for All in dominant fashion.
The finish to stage one of the Tour for All saw a slight surprise as talented climber Freddy Ovett pipped some big names to the line.
Eurosport commentator Carlton Kirby reads an extract from his book Magic Spanner about an embarrassing tale from his time covering the Tour de France.
Geraint Thomas says it is 'great news' that the Tour de France is going ahead this year after it was rescheduled to start in late August.
Bradley Wiggins feels former Team GB team-mate Mark Cavendish has been very harshly treated by not being lined up for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Listen to the reaction of Paris-Nice winner Maximilian Schachmann.
Listen to the reaction of Paris-Nice Stage 7 winner Nairo Quintana.