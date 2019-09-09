The Dutch rider won his second stage of the tour after winning the first stage.

Groenewegen won out in a tough sprint finish that was made harder as the race ended with an uphill climb in Newcastle.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was pushed hard by fellow Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.

This was the third bunched sprint finish in as many stages for the tour, and yesterday's sprint victor Trentin retained the lead overall.

Stage Three Results

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma - 4 hours 37 minutes 53 seconds

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus

3. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

6. Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma

7. Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain

8. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

9. Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Sunweb

10. Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension data - all in the same time

General classification

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott - 13 hours 13 minutes 18 seconds

2. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy, at 7 seconds

3. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus, at 11 seconds

4. Japser De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at the same time

5. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 13 seconds

6. Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First, at 16 seconds

7. Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos, at 17 seconds

8. Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

9. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

10. Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data - all at the same time