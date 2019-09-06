Carapaz, 26, was due to lead Movistar at the Tour of Britain alongside Mikel Landa but his team confirmed on Friday morning that he has now had to withdraw.

“Sadly, and despite the Movistar Team following all procedures, @RichardCarapazM 's visa for the @TourofBritain has not been granted in time for him to travel to the #OVOToB . @h_carretero will be replacing the Ecuadorian,” Movistar said

The Ecuadorian has been replaced by Hector Carretero for the race which begins on Saturday and will be shown live on Eurosport.

The race was due to be one of Carapaz’s last for Movistar which the confirmation already coming that he will join Team Ineos next season.

Video - Wiggins: Ineos 'getting even stronger' with Carapaz signing 02:39

It is also set to serve the same function for Landa as he will move to Bahrain-Merida.