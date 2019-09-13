The Dutchman pipped Matteo Trentin to the line in a thrilling sprint up the short but steep climb.

Van der Poel who now has two stage wins to his name in Britain, secured a thrilling victory in the 28km stage.

EF Education First rider Simon Clarke rounded up the top three.

Speaking after his stage victory, Van der Poel said: “The first 70 to 80 kilometres were pretty hard actually.

“There were a lot of attacks and my team handled them perfectly – they did an amazing job.

“The second to last time we went up the climb I knew it was up to me to be at the front and follow the groups of favourites.

“I was alone in the big group, so I had to gamble a little bit again.”

On the race to top the General Classification, Van der Poel added: “It’s going to be a hard day again tomorrow and it won’t be over until I cross the finish line.

“I’m confident we’re going to make it.”