Groenewegen won out in a tough sprint finish that was made harder as the race ended with an uphill climb, with the Jumbo-Visma rider pushed hard by fellow Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.

The race was briefly neutralised at around 120km after half of the peloton were caught at a level crossing.

Video - Tour of Britain halted by level crossing 00:10

The peloton and the breakaway were stopped, although the escapees were then allowed to ride on until they had regained their three-minute gap.

Tuesday's 171.5km stage promises plenty of climbing as the race crosses the Pennines and ends in the Lake District.

This was the third bunched sprint finish in as many stages for the tour, and yesterday's sprint victor Trentin retained the lead overall.

Video - Groenewegen roars to Stage 3 glory 01:25

Stage 3 results

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma - 4 hours 37 minutes 53 seconds

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus

3. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

6. Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma

7. Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain

8. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

9. Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Sunweb

10. Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension data - all in the same time

General classification

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott - 13 hours 13 minutes 18 seconds

2. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy, at 7 seconds

3. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus, at 11 seconds

4. Japser De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at the same time

5. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 13 seconds

6. Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First, at 16 seconds

7. Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos, at 17 seconds

8. Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

9. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

10. Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data - all at the same time

Additional reporting from Reuters