The Jumbo-Visma rider took the opening stage in Kirkcudbright on Saturday before winning in Newcastle two days later, and on Wednesday he made it a hat-trick when clinching the fifth stage ahead of Great Britain’s Matt Walls and Matteo Trentin.

The time bonus from Trentin’s third-place finish sees the Italian regain the green jersey.

The Mtichelton-Scott rider, who won stage two, is three seconds ahead of Mathieu van der Poel, who had taken the green when storming to stage-four victory on Tuesday.

Following the first-ever Wirral stage, the Tour heads to Pershore for a 14.5km individual time trial.

The Tour then finishes with a 188.7km leg from Warwick-Burton Dassett on Friday and a 166km final stage from Altrincham to Manchester on Saturday.