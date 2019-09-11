Getty Images

Groenewegen secures Tour of Britain stage hat-trick as Trentin regains green jersey

By Michael Hincks

10 minutes ago

Dylan Groenewegen won his third Tour of Britain stage in five days when sprinting to victory in Wirral.

The Jumbo-Visma rider took the opening stage in Kirkcudbright on Saturday before winning in Newcastle two days later, and on Wednesday he made it a hat-trick when clinching the fifth stage ahead of Great Britain’s Matt Walls and Matteo Trentin.

The time bonus from Trentin’s third-place finish sees the Italian regain the green jersey.

The Mtichelton-Scott rider, who won stage two, is three seconds ahead of Mathieu van der Poel, who had taken the green when storming to stage-four victory on Tuesday.

Following the first-ever Wirral stage, the Tour heads to Pershore for a 14.5km individual time trial.

The Tour then finishes with a 188.7km leg from Warwick-Burton Dassett on Friday and a 166km final stage from Altrincham to Manchester on Saturday.

Video - Groenewegen sprints to victory in opening stage of Tour of Britain

01:42
