Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 6 at the Tour of Britain on Friday afternoon, cutting Ethan Hayter’s overall lead to the bone.

Hayter led the way on Friday morning and was able to stay ahead of the chasing pack, but Van Aert won enough bonus seconds to cut the Ineos Grenadiers rider’s lead to just four seconds with two stages remaining.

Experienced Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took third spot.

Tour of Britain Hayter takes advantage of crash to win stage five and regain lead of Tour of Britain YESTERDAY AT 15:13

The win was Van Aert’s third of the tour, earned as he led a break with 15 kilometres of the race left. Hayter joined as he tried to keep within touching distance of his closest rival, as did Carlos Rodriguez to support his Grenadiers teammate.

Mikel Honore then assisted his teammate Alaphillipe to attack, which while enough to secure a top-three finish could not crack the top two.

Tour of Britain Van Aert wins Stage 4, takes overall lead of Tour of Britain 08/09/2021 AT 15:43