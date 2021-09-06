Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling) won Stage 2 at the Tour of Britain and became the race’s overall leader.

The 29-year-old American is the first from his country to win a stage on the Tour and will take his lead into Tuesday's Stage 3 after his success in Exeter.

Five kilometres before the finish line, Carpenter had built up a lead of more than two minutes, which proved to be unassailable for the chasing pack.

He ultimately finished 30 seconds ahead of the peloton, and had been near the front of the breakaway for most of the day’s racing over the 183.9km stage.

With 24km left, the race looked to be between survivors Carpenter and Jacob Scott (Canyon dhb SunGod), but the former left the mountain and sprint leader well behind with a solo attack that secured victory.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) took second place in the sprint behind, 33 seconds back, with SwiftCarbon’s Alex Peters in third.

