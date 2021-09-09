Ineos Grenadiers rider Ethan Hayter regained the overall lead of the Tour of Britain after he took advantage of a late crash to win stage five.

Hayter completed the ride from Alderley Park to Warrington in a time of three hours, 33 minutes and one second to come home ahead of a pack of riders that included Mark Cavendish and Julian Alaphilippe.

The Ineos man, who became the first British rider to win a stage of the race since 2018, takes a lead of eight seconds over Wout Van Aert into stage six, while Alaphilippe is 11 seconds further back.

Van Aert had gone into Thursday's stage at the top of the general classification standings but was caught up in a crash late on in Warrington that put paid to his hopes of retaining that lead.

Owain Doull of Ineos was the rider who went down in wet conditions at the end of the stage and collected several riders to ensure that only a small group was able to contest the final sprint.

Cavendish wasn't able to get close enough to Hayter to challenge as he found himself boxed in having worked hard to get back onto the lead pack following the crash.

Hayter, meanwhile, held off European champion Giacomo Nizzolo to take victory, while Dan McLay and Luke Lampert both overtook Cavendish ahead of the line to finish the stage third and fourth respectively.

“I actually backed off Doull. He’d started to drift and I was like ‘this is not good’, and he did crash. The bike was drifting right but I squeezed through on the barrier,” Hayter said.

“I did a good sprint. Nizzolo was coming on my left and I could see a white jersey, but I just put it in the biggest gear and went flat-out to the line.”

Friday's stage six will feature three category one climbs as the riders travel across the country from Carlisle to Gateshead.

