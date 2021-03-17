For the first time, Edinburgh will host a stage finish at the men's Tour of Britain at the 2021 event.

More details of the route have been announced for the UK’s biggest professional road race, which will take place this year between 5-12 September.

Wales will host two full stages (three and four) for the first time, having featured as part of stages before, although exact details will not be revealed until the summer.

Tirreno - Adriatico Pogacar looks to have edge over Roglic after Tirreno win 17 HOURS AGO

Van Der Poel sprints to victory on Stage 8 to seal GC triumph at Tour of Britain

Three of the race days had previously been confirmed, with the Grand Depart taking place in Penzance, Cornwall and running to Bodmin, with the second stage starting in Sherford, Devon and finishing in Exeter via some brutal terrain in Dartmoor. The finale heads from Stonehaven to Aberdeen.

But details of stages five, six and seven have now been added.

Stage five will kick off from south Cheshire on a flat route to Warrington, which will also be a host venue for the first time.

It is then back to the hills for a stage from Cumbria to Gateshead, taking in the Lake District, before stage seven finishes in Scotland’s capital city in a route which will begin in the Scottish Borders.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to coronavirus, but organisers are hoping to make up for lost time.

“Though the Tour of Britain as we know and love it today has evolved since its reincarnation in 2004, the foundations of the race have remained true”, said Jonathan Day, British Cycling’s head of sport and major events.

“Challenging and exciting routes, a peloton brimming with the world’s best teams and riders, and brilliant crowds.

“We pride ourselves on the Tour of Britain being the biggest and most prestigious cycle race in the UK.

As we look ahead to its return after postponement in 2020 we’re sure that the riders on show – who will be going shoulder to shoulder from Cornwall to Aberdeen over eight days – will make this latest edition one of the most spectacular yet.

Tirreno - Adriatico Stage 7 Highlights: Catch up with the final stage time trial as the battle for the GC got hot 19 HOURS AGO