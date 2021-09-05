Belgium's Wout van Aert won a superb sprint finish in the opening stage of the Tour of Britain on Sunday, to the take a four-second lead in the general classification.

The Jumbo-Visma rider out-sprinted Nils Eekhoff of DSM in the final stretch of the 180km undulating stage from Penzance to Bodmin in Cornwall.

Movistar's Gonzalo Serrano finished third, narrowly beating Ineos Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter.

Deceuninck-QuickStep took control of the race from the off, with Tim Declercq shutting down the first breakaway after just 10km, and a number of feeble attacks, but were locked out of the final group in the closing stages to the line.

Oliver Stockwell, Max Walker, Jake Scott, and Nicholas Dlamini built up a breakaway gap of one minute and 15 seconds, but not long after Dlamini was dropped, the group were reeled by Mark Cavendish and caught by the peloton going into the final 15km.

The eight-stage Tour of Britain runs until September 12.

