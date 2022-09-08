Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain in Gloucestershire on Friday has been postponed, following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday.

It’s one of a number of suspensions across all sports as the country mourns the death of the longest-reigning Monarch in British history.

A statement on the Tour of Britain website read: “The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the whole of the Royal Family.

"As a result, stage six in Gloucestershire on Friday 9 September, scheduled to take place between Tewkesbury and Gloucester, will not take place.

“Further updates in regards to the status of stages seven and eight will be provided in due course.”

Friday’s stage was due to take place between Tewkesbury and Gloucester with the penultimate stage taking riders from West Bay to Ferndown, before a final stage beginning in Ryde and ending at The Needles.

Belgian rider Jordi Meeus (BORA – hansgrohe) won stage five, and Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) will lead the overall standings as the Tour enters a period of uncertainty.

Britain’s Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) finished third to trim Serrano’s lead to four seconds, and remained in second place.

