Yates's margin of victory was 22 seconds in the end, ahead of Davide Villella of Astana.

Video - Adam Yates win CRO Race as Alessandro Fedeli takes final stage 01:57

Alessandro Fedeli of Delko Marseille Provence took the stage win two seconds ahead of Bahrain-Merida's Jan Tratnik and Florian Kierner of Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels.