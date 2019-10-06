Getty Images

Yates wins CRO Race to seal overall victory

By Carrie Dunn

2 hours agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates of Great Britain secured an overall victory in the CRO Race after finishing seventh on the final stage of the six-day encounter.

Yates's margin of victory was 22 seconds in the end, ahead of Davide Villella of Astana.

Alessandro Fedeli of Delko Marseille Provence took the stage win two seconds ahead of Bahrain-Merida's Jan Tratnik and Florian Kierner of Team Felbermayr-Simplon Wels.

