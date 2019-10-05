Video - Stage 5 Highlights: Yates dominates to take CRO Race lead 04:23

Yates said of the victory: "[It was] a hard day in general, but we had the whole team there, not just today, but the whole week. We've been fighting for this stage and finally we got it today.

"This was the main stage for me... after the Canadian classics and just before the Italian classics at the end of the season, this fit in the calendar perfectly, and here we are with a victory. So it's been a good day and hopefully a good week."

The fifth stage between Rabac and Platak is 138km in distance, which Yates completed in 3:40:01.

Video - 'Back to winning ways!' - Adam Yates soloes to Stage 5 win and GC lead 01:48

Italy's Davide Villella came in second place 0:10s behind, while Spain's Victor de la Parte finished third.

The final stage of the tour takes place on Sunday, between Sveta Nedelja and Zagreb and is 160km in distance with a total ascent of 860m.

Results - Tour of Croatia fifth stage

1. Adam Yates Mitchelton-Scott - 3:40:01

2. Davide Villella Astana Pro Team - 0:10

3. Victor de la Parte CCC Team - "

4. Pierra Rolland Vital Concept - B&B Hotels - "

5. Domen Novak Bahrain Merida - 0:11

6. Nathan Earle Israel Cycling Academy - 0:17

7. Andrey Zeits Astana Pro Team - 0:22

8. Alexis Guerin Delko Marseille Provence - 0:49

9. Luca Covili Bardiani - CSF - 0:53

10. Matteo Badilatti Israel Cycling Academy - 1:10