Tour of Denmark 2021 - Dylan Groenewegen holds off Mark Cavendish to secure victory in opening stage

“That was a strong sprint from Dylan Groenwegen,” Brian Smith said on Eurosport commentary of the Tour of Denmark. “They rode all day and kept out of trouble. “Dylan Groenwegen opened up his sprint, Cavendish was a little bit more hesitant and on the drag to the finish they went up on equal terms, at the same speed."

00:02:02, 27 minutes ago