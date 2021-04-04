Swiss Michael Schar was disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for littering outside designated areas, organisers said on Sunday.

The AG2R-Citroen rider was told to leave the race by stewards 107 kilometres from the finish after he disposed of a bottle where not permitted.

Earlier in the day Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana) and Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin Fenix) were disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for dangerous riding. The incident happened with 240km to go.

Ronde van Vlaanderen Schar disqualified for littering outside designated area 2 HOURS AGO

Fedorov appeared to pull on his brakes at the head of the peloton, causing Vergaerde to almost ride into him.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider reacted by riding alongside Fedorov and shoulder barging him.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

--

Meet Johan Museeuw: The Lion Of Flanders

Museeuw was a rider who dominated the one day classics. Ex-pro Bernie Eisel joins Johan on some of his favourite cobbled climbs from the Tour of Flanders to find out what set him aside at these prestigious races. You can stream this and more of the best cycling stories in the world exclusive on GCN+.

Ronde van Vlaanderen Asgreen stuns Van der Poel to win Tour of Flanders AN HOUR AGO