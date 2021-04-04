Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana) and Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin Fenix) have been disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for dangerous riding. The incident happened with 240km to go.

Fedorov appeared to pull on his brakes at the head of the peloton, causing Vergaerde to almost ride into him. The Alpecin-Fenix rider reacted by riding alongside Fedorov and shoulder barging him.

The incident immediately elicited a response from Carlton Kirby and Adam Blythe on commentary.

“That is unacceptable,” began Kirby. "It is ridiculous – it is just child’s play," added Blythe.

Both uncalled for and both as bad as each other.

The commissaires would agree both were at fault, disqualifying both riders from the race.

