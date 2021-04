Cycling

Tour of Flanders 2021 - Yevgeniy Fedorov and Otto Vergaerde disqualified for dangerous riding

There has been an early disqualification at the Tour of Flanders after an incident with 240km to go. Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin Fenix) reacted after Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana) applied his brakes at the head of the peloton. Vergaerde, on Fedorov’s wheel at the time, reacted by riding alongside the Kazakh rider and shoulder barging him.

00:00:28, an hour ago