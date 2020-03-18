Tour of Flanders postponed as coronavirus claims another Monument

The race, one of the five Monuments of cycling, was due to take place on April 5, but has now been cancelled, and joins the other spring Monuments – Milan-San Remo, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Paris-Roubaix – as either being cancelled or postponed.

“Flanders Classics is forced to cancel the Tour of Flanders on the planned date,” read a statement from the organisers.

" The biggest one-day race in the world, which was scheduled for 5 April, will not be able to take place due to the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus "

“The federal government has imposed a number of additional measures in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. In addition, the deadline for the measures has been extended to 5 April. This means that Flanders Classics is no longer in the possibility to organise the Tour of Flanders on the planned date.”

The race is at this stage postponed, with organisers hopeful that a new date can be found to accommodate the race later in the year the statement added.

“Flanders Classics, together with the UCI and representatives of the teams and riders, is currently studying the possibility of a postponement to a later date this year.”