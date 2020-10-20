Julian Alaphillipe has looked back on the Tour of Flanders and the accident he suffered with a motorbike.

He collided with Eddie Lissens, a former police officer and a member of the race jury.

The collision put him out of the rest of the race.

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Alaphilippe explained that he had been looking forward to the event, which was already set to be the last of his events this season.

"Ronde van Vlaanderen marked my last outing of the season, and at the start I was very happy at the thought I would finally discover this mythical race, something which I’ve been dreaming of for a number of years," he said

"I felt good during the two recon rides we did on Thursday and Friday, I was part of a very strong team and had a lot of confidence as we prepared to get underway in Antwerp."

He commented that there was an edge to the atmosphere of the race, but that he did not feel any particular nerves going into the day's racing.

"From the opening kilometers, I became aware of just how nervous this race is, what an immense fight it is to be at all times well positioned, but I can’t say I was nervous. As strange as it may sound, I remained calm and always close to my teammates, who had a deeper knowledge of the parcours. Feeling this good, being really focused and into it, I decided to make my first move with 50 kilometers to go, and I gave it all. I felt at ease on the bergs, had no problem whatsoever when we tackled the first hills of the day, so on the Koppenberg I said that I should try something."

The 28-year-old French rider explained how the accident came about, and the injuries caused by the fall.

"I found myself part of a very strong three-man group at the front, things were going smoothly, we were working well together, we had managed to open a hefty gap on the chasers and I was on track for a top 3 finish at least, but unfortunately that collision with the moto happened and my race was over in a second.

"My shoulder was hurting, my hand was hurting, I was in a lot of pain and initially I was really scared that something bad had happened. Now I can say I was a bit lucky, considering everything, although I can’t stop thinking what it would have been if my race continued. But, at the end of the day, I’m happy that I had this opportunity to discover the race as World Champion and could show my rainbow jersey as part of such a strong team. This has left me wanting for more and I can already tell you that I want to return next year at the start."

Despite the accident, the Frenchman is keen to return to the Belgian event in 2021.

"Next year, I want to honour this beautiful jersey as much as possible, that’s why my desire is to return to Flanders. Racing there made me realise just how much I missed the cobbles. I love them, it’s a completely different type of racing, more wild, brutal, nervous, hard, really special. It’s pure cycling!"

