Cycling

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel will fight it out for Tour of Flanders win – Philippe Gilbert

What is so special about the Tour of Flanders? Philippe Gilbert explains why the famous Belgian classic, otherwise known as the Ronde van Vlaanderen, is one of the highlights of the cycling calendar. The defending Paris-Roubaix champion talks to Orla Chennaoui about his expectations for the winner, and expects it to come down to a battle between Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel.

