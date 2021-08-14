Cycling

Tour of Norway - Annemiek van Vleuten takes win on Queen's Stage to take control of GC in Norway

Watch the finish to the third stage of the Tour of Norway that was won by Dutch superstar Annemiek van Vleuten. That allowed the former world champion to take control of the GC thanks to her 82nd professional victory. She will now look to close out the win in the final stage on Sunday. You can watch on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:02:21, an hour ago