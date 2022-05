Cycling

Alexander Kristoff wins Stage 6 in hometown at Tour of Norway as Remco Evenepoel wraps up overall title

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) sprinted to victory in his hometown of Stavenger on the final stage at the Tour of Norway. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished in the bunch to secure a comfortable overall victory.

00:02:53, 31 minutes ago