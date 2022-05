Cycling

Remco Evenepoel wins again on Stage 3 to wrestle control of Tour of Norway

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) followed up his victory on Stage 1 at the Tour of Norway with another on Stage 3. Rather than another sprint, Evenepoel soloed clear with an astonishing performance on the climbs to wrestle control of the GC battle. The Belgian leads the overall battle by 46 seconds from Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix).

