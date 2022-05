Cycling

Tour of Norway Stage 4: Marco Haller wins for Bora-Hansgrohe

Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Stage 4 at the Tour of Norway, winning a bunch sprint ahead of Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux). Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

