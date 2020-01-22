Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said died earlier this month having ruled since 1970 with his son Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the former head of the Oman Football Association, sworn in as his successor.

An initial three-day period of mourning was observed, but now a longer 40-day period has been put in place.

This led to reports that the race, a now traditional part of the start of the season, would be cancelled.

ASO have now confirmed to Cyclingnews that the race will be cancelled due to "the extension of the national morning following the death of the Sultan".

The race is expected to return in 2021.