Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux’s Jan Hirt won Stage 5 of the Tour of Oman, opening up a gap between himself and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team’s Fausto Masnada and taking the red leader’s jersey in the process.

Having led solo during the final kilometre, the Czech rider won atop the Green Mountain comfortably, finishing 39 seconds ahead of Arkea-Samsic’s Kevin Vauquelin.

Ad

Elie Gesbert, also of Arkea-Samsic, finished 49 seconds behind in third, while Kevin Colleoni of Team BikeExchange-Jayco was 57 seconds behind in fourth, narrowly ahead of Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates in fifth.

Giro d'Italia Impressive Ganna tops opening Giro TT in Turin 08/05/2021 AT 15:31

Hirt is now exactly one minute ahead of Masnada in the overall general ranking after the Italian struggled on the 5.7 km, 10.5 per cent climb, coming in at 11th after a difficult final kilometre.

Quick-Step sprinter Mark Cavendish remains in the green point jersey.

The Tour of Oman comes to an end on Tuesday with stage six, a relatively flat route of 132.5 kilometres from Al Mouj Muscat to the Matrah Corniche.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Giro d'Italia Roglic wins Time Trial, Conti holds on to pink as Yates slips up 19/05/2019 AT 15:20