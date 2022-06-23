Tour of Oman
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Tour de France 2022 - Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic set for spicy battle in the mountains (test)
- All
- Highlights
Headlines
12:30
30KM TO GO: POGACAR ATTACKS
About time! The younger Slovenian sensation pulls away from the elder Slovenian sensation and, finally, we have drama in the GC! An explosive burst and he has 50 yards already.
12:14
Geraint Thomas caught up in huge crash with 65km remaining!
12:14
65KM TO GO: GERAINT THOMAS IS DOWN!
Oh dear, this does not look good. The Welshman, no stranger to big incidents at Grand Tours, is among a small group of riders to crash on the descent.
(This is a test, don't be afraid G fans...)
Highlights from Tour de Suisse, as Evenepoel wins stage and Thomas takes title
11:00
HELLO AND WELCOME
It's time. Welcome to live coverage of Stage 12 at the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic prepare to duel in the mountains. Will we finally see movement on GC? It should be a belter!