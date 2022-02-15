Mark Cavendish was left fuming at the finish line as Fernando Gaviria won Stage 6 of the Tour of Oman, with the Manx Missile seemingly aggrieved at being shut out by Gavirira’s lead-out rider Maximiliano Richeze.

Cavendish was seen banging his handlebars after UAE Team Emirates’ Richeze appeared to drift across him as he hugged the barriers in the sprint to the finish line, with Gaviria triumphing in the final stage.

Cavendish remonstrated angrily with Richeze as they crossed the line, with the Argentine rider raising his hand to protest his innocence.

Czech rider Jan Hirt triumphed overall, meanwhile, finishing one minute ahead of Italian rival Fausto Masnada in the general ranking.

Hirt produced an impressive solo win on Stage 5 atop the Green Mountain on Monday, setting him up to secure victory for Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux.

