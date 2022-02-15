Mark Cavendish was left fuming at the finish line as Fernando Gaviria won Stage 6 of the Tour of Oman, with the Manx Missile seemingly aggrieved at being shut out by Gavirira’s lead-out rider Maximiliano Richeze.
Cavendish was seen banging his handlebars after UAE Team Emirates’ Richeze appeared to drift across him as he hugged the barriers in the sprint to the finish line, with Gaviria triumphing in the final stage.
Ad
Cavendish remonstrated angrily with Richeze as they crossed the line, with the Argentine rider raising his hand to protest his innocence.
Tour of Oman
Cavendish stripped of green jersey and fined at Tour of Oman after crash
It represents a frustrating end to the race for the 36-year-old, who won Stage 2 but then took a hard fall on Stage 5 and was docked nine green jersey points for “pushing off a vehicle” on three occasions in the aftermath.
Czech rider Jan Hirt triumphed overall, meanwhile, finishing one minute ahead of Italian rival Fausto Masnada in the general ranking.
Hirt produced an impressive solo win on Stage 5 atop the Green Mountain on Monday, setting him up to secure victory for Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux.
- - -
Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+
Tour of Oman
Cavendish 'lucky' not to be badly hurt in crash on Stage 5
Tour of Oman
Hirt wins Stage 5 of Tour of Oman to take red jersey
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad