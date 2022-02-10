Mark Cavendish was a close second on his season debut at the Tour of Oman.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Cavendish was pipped to the line on the opening stage in a sprint finish by UAE Team Emirates’ Fernando Gaviria.

Ad

Cavendish, 36, beat Australian Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) into third.

Tour of Oman Cavendish to make comeback at Tour of Oman 08/02/2022 AT 11:04

He was sat in the fourth wheel as the sprint started and showed a turn of speed to make up ground, but couldn’t catch Gaviria before the line.

The 138km stage featured an early breakaway from Jan Dunnewind (Team Novo Nordisk), Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Mohammed Al-Wahibi (Oman).

They were caught after the only climb of the day and it was left to the sprinters to challenge for victory.

The second stage on Friday is a flat 167.5km route from Naseem Park to Suhar Corniche.

Cavendish, who won a stage at the Tour of Oman in 2011, is currently on a one-year extension deal with Quick-Step, and barring any further issues he will appear at the season's first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia.

That means he may not feature at the Tour de France, thereby missing out on the chance to go past Eddy Merckx's record for stage victories in the event.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tour de France 'I deserve it too' - Jakobsen reveals Cavendish set to be denied Tour chance 11/01/2022 AT 16:27