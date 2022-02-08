Mark Cavendish will make his return from injury at the Tour of Oman.

Cavendish has been out of action since November when he crashed heavily at the Six Days of Ghent event , an incident which left him with two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

In the last week Cavendish has been with his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team in Spain getting back up to speed, and directeur sportif Klaas Lodewyck confirmed the 36-year-old would be on the start line for the World Tour event in Oman, which runs from February 10-15.

“The Tour of Oman is back and comes with a nice course, with many stage finishes already used at many of the previous editions," Lodewyck said

"We will try to be in the mix with Mark in the bunch sprints, and if possible, do something with Fausto [Masnada] in the general classification.

"He [Cavendish] has just returned from a training camp and is motivated to kick off his season.

"Overall, we go there with a solid team, capable of getting some good results."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first edition of the Tour of Oman since 2019.

Cavendish previously won a stage at the event as far back as 2011, showing how long the evergreen sprinter has been on the scene.

He is currently on a one-year extension deal with Quick-Step, and barring any further issues he will appear at the season's first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia.

That means he may not feature at the Tour de France , thereby missing out on the chance to go past Eddy Merckx's record for stage victories in the event.

