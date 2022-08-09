Marianne Vos produced a typically powerful sprint to claim the first stage of the inaugural edition of the Tour of Scandinavia.

A mostly flat from Copenhagen to Helsingor always appeared likely to end in a bunch fight to the line, though a late attack from Demi Vollering and Floortje Mackaij did threaten to blow the race to bits inside the final 13km.

The strength of the pair compelled Vos herself to close the move down, but once it regrouped there appeared little doubt that the great Dutchwoman would take opening stage victory, moving through the field efficiently to time her final effort perfectly.

"It was very, very fast. There were different terrains. It was quite nervous actually for the whole race, but in the final of everyone wants to get there.

"We tried to stay together with the team. [I got] a perfect last lead-out by Linda Riedmann, she led me to the train of Trek and from there I launched my sprint. It was fast, really difficult to get more speed, so I am really happy I could keep it."

The revamped Tour of Scandinavia has evolved from the Ladies Tour of Norway and is now held over six days across three countries.

Tomorrow brings the only stage in Sweden before the race concludes on Norwegian roads, but the race began, like the men's Tour de France, in the Danish capital.

Jumbo-Visma controlled much of proceedings over the 145.6km route to the port city of Helsingor, otherwise known as Elsinore, setting for William Shakespeare's "Hamlet".

And there was to be no tragedy for Vos despite the late offensive from Vollering and Mackaij, holding off an impressive, breakthrough sprint performance from young American Jastrub.

Vos had thrice been a winner of this event in its previous guise and could again contend, though sterner climbing tests to come will suit others in the field.

"I saw Demi and Floortje Mackaij going. When the two of them go away, of course, they are really strong, so I knew we had to catch them," Vos explained of her vital late intervention to prevent Vollering and Mackaij establishing a workable lead.

"I tried to bridge across and afterwards the team tried to stay in control.

"It was constantly twisting, turning, we had to constantly stay in position and control. I was a little bit worried, but the only thing you can do is stay calm and hope for the best."

Stage Two sees the riders hop across into Sweden for another route likely to suit the sprinters beginning in Orust.

