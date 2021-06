Cycling

Diego Ulissi comes home for first win since returning to cycling, Tadej Pogacar stays in GC lead

Watch the finish to the fourth stage of the 2021 Tour of Slovenia as Diego Ulissi came home for his first win since he returned to the cycling following health issues. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

