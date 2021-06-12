Diego Ulissi of UAE Team Emirates took an emotional win on the fourth stage of the Tour of Slovenia.

Ulissi was forced to take a break from cycling earlier this year due to a heart issue that has since been resolved. However he showed his talent to lead home a UAE one-two that saw race leader Tadej Pogacar come in second.

It is Ulissi’s first win since he returned to the peloton.

“I’m really happy for this victory: after a difficult winter,” Ulissi said after the race.

“It’s great to have found good legs, a good condition and to be back to winning. Already since the last week of the Giro d’Italia I had excellent sensations, today I made the most of my condition. I thank a great team for the support I received from all of them.”

UAE had a brilliant day that saw them finish two other riders in the top ten.

Going into the final day on Sunday Tour de France winner Pogacar is favourite to take the title, leading the General Classification by 1”21” ahead of Ulissi.

