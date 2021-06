Cycling

Tour of Slovenia : Phil Bauhaus sprints to stage 5 victory as Tadej Pogacar claims General Classification

Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious sprinted to stage 5 victory at Tour of Slovenia as Tadej Pogacar claimed the General Classification. The Team Emirates UAE rider finished 1 minute 21 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger, Italian teammate Diego Ulissi.

