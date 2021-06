Cycling

Tour of Slovenia: Tadej Pogacar solos for 22km to victory on Stage 2, leads general classification

Slovenia's Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Emirates soloed to a superb victory at the Tour of Slovenia to collect the general classification and green jersey lead after stage two, while team-mate Diego Ulissi was out sprinted by Bahrain Victoriuous' Matej Mohoric for second place.

00:04:27, 44 minutes ago