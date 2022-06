Cycling

Highlights from the final stage of the Tour of Slovenia as Tadej Pogacar sprints to stage and race glory

It was never really in doubt, but Tadej Pogacar proved himself a cut above on the final stage as he outsprinted Matej Mohoric to secure Tour of Slovenia glory. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:05:13, 2 hours ago