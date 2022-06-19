Tadej Pogacar has defended his Tour of Slovenia crown with team-mate Rafal Majka coming in second as UAE Team Emirates completed the one-two.
Pogacar, an overwhelming favourite for the Tour de France, laid down his yellow jersey credentials with a dominant performance, winning the fifth and final stage.
Majka, who finished third in Stage 5 behind Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), took second in the overall standings just 12 seconds behind Pogacar.
Tour of Slovenia
'Phenomenal!' - Pogacar wins thrilling Stage 5 finish as chasing group suffer falls
3 HOURS AGO
Bahrain Victorious rider Novak Domen completed the overall podium with a third-placed finish, 2 minutes and 32 seconds behind.
Pogacar was always favourite to lead the way in his home country and topped the GC from stage three.
He shared the spoils of Stage 4 with Majka, deciding who crossed the finish line first with a game of rock, paper, scissors.
But there were no games on Sunday as he crossed the line three seconds ahead of his team-mate after beating Mohoric in a sprint to the line to clock the stage in 3:42.35 and take the green jersey home.

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 19:18:09s
2. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12s
3. Novak Domen (Bahrain-Victorious) +2:32s
4. Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa) +2:42s
5. Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:10s
6. Nicola Conci (Gazprom-RusVelo) +3:17s
7. Paul Double (Mg.k Vis VPM) +3:32s
8. Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +3:40s
9. Fernando Barcelo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +3:52s
10. Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) +4:23s
---
Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+
Tour of Slovenia
'Love that' - Pogacar and Majka play rock, paper, scissors to decide winner of stage
YESTERDAY AT 14:56
Tour of Slovenia
Watch as Pogacar and Majka play rock, paper, scissors to decide winner at Tour of Slovenia
YESTERDAY AT 13:35