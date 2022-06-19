Tadej Pogacar has defended his Tour of Slovenia crown with team-mate Rafal Majka coming in second as UAE Team Emirates completed the one-two.

Pogacar, an overwhelming favourite for the Tour de France, laid down his yellow jersey credentials with a dominant performance, winning the fifth and final stage.

Majka, who finished third in Stage 5 behind Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), took second in the overall standings just 12 seconds behind Pogacar.

Bahrain Victorious rider Novak Domen completed the overall podium with a third-placed finish, 2 minutes and 32 seconds behind.

Pogacar was always favourite to lead the way in his home country and topped the GC from stage three.

But there were no games on Sunday as he crossed the line three seconds ahead of his team-mate after beating Mohoric in a sprint to the line to clock the stage in 3:42.35 and take the green jersey home.

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 19:18:09s

2. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12s

3. Novak Domen (Bahrain-Victorious) +2:32s

4. Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa) +2:42s

5. Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:10s

6. Nicola Conci (Gazprom-RusVelo) +3:17s

7. Paul Double (Mg.k Vis VPM) +3:32s

8. Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +3:40s

9. Fernando Barcelo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +3:52s

10. Davide Gabburo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) +4:23s

---

