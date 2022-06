Cycling

Tour of Slovenia: Rafal Majka powers to Stage 1 win with Tadej Pogacar third at home race

Rafal Majka won the first stage of the Tour of Slovenia a 164.7km ride from Nova Gorica to Postojna with Domen Novak second (Bahrain-Victorious) and teammate Tadej Pogacar in third.

00:03:00, 2 hours ago