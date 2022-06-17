Tadej Pogacar put in a dominant performance to win Stage 3 of the Tour of Slovenia and take the overall lead.

The Tour de France champion showed why he's the overwhelming favourite to defend the yellow jersey after flying into the lead through the uphill finish at Celje to clock 3'27"09.

UAE Team Emirates team-mate Rafal Majka crossed the line 11 seconds later, handing over the green vest to Pogacar.

And Alpecin-Fenix's Nicola Conci - the team's latest signing, who led the stage ahead of the uphill charge - completed the podium 14 seconds back.

In Stage 4, Pogacar will race through his hometown of Komenda. He holds a seven-second lead over Majka, 55 seconds ahead of Damen Novak.

The home favourite bided his time before forcing the issue on the final climb, with Majka the only rider able to keep pace as the two opened up a 30 second lead.

On the descent, Bahrain Victorious duo Novak and Matej Mohoric slipped into the chasing group.

And only Conci was able to muster an attack and get across the duo, only to fall away 2km from the final line as he was unable to match the Slovenian's acceleration.

Majka then overtook Conci to ensure a one-two finish.

