Tour of the Alps 2021 - ‘A grind to the line!’ – Bilbao roars through to deny Vlasov and Yates

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) produced a descending masterclass to win Stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps as Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) strengthened his grip on the leader’s jersey.

00:00:21, 28 minutes ago