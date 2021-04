Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021 cycling - Chris Froome aiming on being 'bold' and 'testing the legs'

Israel Start-Up Nation had a mixed day on Thursday's Stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps. Their rider Dan Martin suffered a crash to cost him a finish in the top three. However, British legend Chris Froome had an impressive showing that augurs well for the Tour de France, as the former Ineos star continues his comeback from serious injury.

00:01:09, an hour ago