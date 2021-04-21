Gianni Moscon made it two wins from three to take a Stage 3 victory ahead of Felix Großschartner at the Tour of the Alps.

In a thrilling finish, the INEOS Grenadier rider launched his attack with an early sprint with about 250km to go

While the Italian looked in control, he was pushed all the way by Bora–Hansgrohe’s Grosschartner towards the line.

There was a heart in mouth moment as the two riders approached the finish with Moscon looking like he drifted towards the Austrian on his outside but managed to avoid making contact with his rival.

Moscon claimed victory by three quarters of a length in the 161 kilometre stage from Imst to Naturno in his home nation.

The 27-year old picked up his second win of the race after victory for INEOS on Stage 1 in Innsbruck.

Michael Storer (Team DSM) finished in third place.

Having finished in the main peloton, Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) retains the race lead.

