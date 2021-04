Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021 cycling - Gianni Moscon strikes early to double up at Tour of Alps

Gianni Moscon made it two wins from three to take a Stage 3 victory at the Tour of the Alps. The INEOS Grenadier rider controlled his sprint to finish the 161 kilometre stage from Imst to Naturno in Italy ahead of Bora–Hansgrohe’s Felix Großschartner in second and Team DSM's Michael Storer further back in third.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago