Gianni Moscon timed his sprint to perfection to claim victory for Ineos on Stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps in Innsbruck.

Ineos produced a sublime day of racing as a team to deliver Moscon to the finish of the 140.6k stage and enable the Italian to grab the win.

The 22-year-old Norwegian Idar Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) sprung a surprise with a quite brilliant performance to come up just short in second.

Alexandr Riabushenko came in third for UAE Team-Emirates but it was Moscon who delivered in the finish straight to deny Andersen a famous win.

"Moscon took his chance and he took it well," said Eurosport's Matt Stephens, who praised a "perfect" performance from Moscon and Ineos.

The stage from Brixen to Innsbruck is the first of five in the race with the conclusion coming in Riva del Garda on Friday.

